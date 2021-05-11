Watch the full animation here:

vimeo.com/madeabroad/hindsights2020

Hindsight's 2020 is a bedtime story of hope and optimism. Set in a post-pandemic future, a big brother reads a bedtime story to his inquisitive younger sibling. The story tracks through the before time, the virus and then the emergence of their new and better world. Enraptured, the little brother listens on, as his older brother delves into the deepest recesses of hope and imagination. Following the viral success of the original version The Great Realisation by Tomfoolery, Hindsight's 2020 marks the one year anniversary of its release and we have reimagined it in animation form.

Client: Tomfoolery

Project: Hindsight’s 2020

Role: Art direction, Illustration, Animation