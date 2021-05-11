Saad Siddiqui

Web Application Design - WriteMe

Web Application Design - WriteMe
One of the screens from the WriteMe App, where users can create content based on the keywords suggested by the AI.

The simplicity and monochromatic colors, (what you might have seen on websites and applications like Medium, Grammarly) are intended so that the user's focus is entirely on the content creation part.

Posted on May 11, 2021
