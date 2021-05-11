Web Application Design - WriteMe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the screens from the WriteMe App, where users can create content based on the keywords suggested by the AI.
The simplicity and monochromatic colors, (what you might have seen on websites and applications like Medium, Grammarly) are intended so that the user's focus is entirely on the content creation part.