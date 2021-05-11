bLACK fRIDAY brand awesome

Trending designs to inspire you
This project is related to Black Friday brand.
The process of Black Friday branding is still in progress. Main topics around the mockups are
-when is black friday
-best black friday deals
-best black friday sales
The branding is decided to be in simple colors- maximum 3 colors to be used. For time being the two main colors that were considered as most appropriate and successful are black and white.
Next steps will be final design of black friday brand's logo. We have ready 5 illustrations yet that have to be discussed within the team.