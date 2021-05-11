We worked with the sustainable yoga brand Southern Shores to create a comprehensive library of still images for their brand. We wanted the photography style to reflect what real life feels like; blurry, grainy, half-formed memories of summers gone by. A nostalgic filter that doesn’t edit out the silly moments or imperfections. The end result was a 100+ image library that the brand implemented immediately across their website, app, email and event marketing, and social media advertising.

"We needed a new photography style and photo library... and we needed it quickly! The Noise team took the brief and elevated it by creating a storyline, sourcing talent and finding the perfect locations. The results they produced were excellent, despite the short timescale! The team was really easy and enjoyable to work with, and their expertise in the sports and outdoor industry meant that we instantly connected, allowing the project to run smoothly and efficiently.”

- Lasse Homfeld, Southern Shores

Agency | Noise Studio

Art Director | Georgia Watt

Producer | Sophie Offord

Photographer | Sam Ingles