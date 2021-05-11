Yutopia - Functional Health Clinic Dubai

I promise not everything I create starts with a black background...

This is basically the first live project I've done for a client where I've worked in my new Blender workflow. All the mountain were created in 3D.

I also built this site, well phase 1, using Webflow.

So essentially, brand, UI, 3D, Development all done in a couple of weeks.

Super fun and explorative project to work on. Really pleased with how it turned out.