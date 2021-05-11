Mohamed Abdelaleem

Prototype for 3Circle brand | Mobile

mobile ui mobile app design mobile app mockup adobexd adobe protoype mobile ui ux illustration design branding
Full brand project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/87752903/3-Circles-Branding-UIUX
This is a prototype for a 3 circle brand size in iPhone 6/7/8 plus.
This is an old project from 2 years.
I redesign it again, but not prototype.
I am sorry for quality due to video size.

