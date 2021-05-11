Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman

Conjunction succulents store

Roman
Roman
Hire Me
  • Save
Conjunction succulents store succulents animation web design minimalistic clean geometric plants motion ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble preview.mp4
  2. 4.jpg

Hi, this is a sneak peak of my current project. It allows to combine succulents and cacti with handmade concrete pots of any shape. All the pots are made by myself for this specific project 🪴

More to come soon!

Roman
Roman
UI/UX designer with 8+ years of experience
Hire Me

More by Roman

View profile
    • Like