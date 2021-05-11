Logo animation for a Jewelry company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Luxe Jewelry is a luxury brand with women between the ages of 18-65 years as their target market.
With a wide selection of rings, necklaces and earrings having both retro and modern designs makes Luxe a very unique & interesting brand.
The brief was to create a logo, animated logo, brand identity incorporating a mystic feminine touch.