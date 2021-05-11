Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo animation for a Jewelry company

Luxe Jewelry is a luxury brand with women between the ages of 18-65 years as their target market.
With a wide selection of rings, necklaces and earrings having both retro and modern designs makes Luxe a very unique & interesting brand.

The brief was to create a logo, animated logo, brand identity incorporating a mystic feminine touch.

