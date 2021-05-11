Nick Liefhebber

The Sweltering Canyon of the Eager Lizard Kings

Nick Liefhebber
Nick Liefhebber
Hire Me
  • Save
The Sweltering Canyon of the Eager Lizard Kings print printmaking art risography pattern design patterns illustration art dinosaurus illustration landscape lizards jurassic park pterodactyl brachiosaurus dinosaur dinosaurs dino risograph risoprinting riso
Download color palette

🌳 The Sweltering Canyon of the Eager Lizard Kings 🌴 You can’t mimic those textures. A four layer risoprint of a humid ancient realm under the scorching sun. Printed on 300 grs biotop paper in blue, yellow, real gold and fluorescent pink. Available for €50 in my webshop 💌

https://liefhebber.bigcartel.com/product/the-sweltering-canyon-of-the-eager-lizard-kings

Nick Liefhebber
Nick Liefhebber
Bright, energetic and slightly psychedelic illustrations.
Hire Me

More by Nick Liefhebber

View profile
    • Like