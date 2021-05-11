Trending designs to inspire you
🌳 The Sweltering Canyon of the Eager Lizard Kings 🌴 You can’t mimic those textures. A four layer risoprint of a humid ancient realm under the scorching sun. Printed on 300 grs biotop paper in blue, yellow, real gold and fluorescent pink. Available for €50 in my webshop 💌
https://liefhebber.bigcartel.com/product/the-sweltering-canyon-of-the-eager-lizard-kings