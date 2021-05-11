VR Registration prototype #1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Watch the full video on my Instagram.
In my spare time, I learning C# and making a UI toolkit for Unity that should allow prototype user interface quickly. Hope, that it will be useful not only for me but currently, it's a WIP.
And it's a test prototype where I also tried to solve UX problems of register forms in VR:
- Since typing in VR still difficult, it's better to avoid type text where possible. So button that allows using connected account placed first and has high contrast.
- If you already registered, you can click on the big "Sign in" button on the right of the UI. And because we have a full 360 environment it can be shown on other screens too(in case you realize that you already registered).
- When a modal window shows, the main UI is going back in space which allows the user to stay focused on the same distance.
- All controls should have large hit colliders. Otherwise, it will be difficult to click with a pointer.
- All fonts and elements should be big to stay readable in the headset.