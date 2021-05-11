Tin Uy

CURVES LINE ART Series II

CURVES LINE ART Series II
This is part of my personal project called "CURVES" where I used different types of media to showcase my creativity.

https://www.instagram.com/curvesbytin/

If you are interested for phone wallpapers, let me know. I will gladly create one 😁

Rebound of
CURVES LINE ART Series I
By Tin Uy
