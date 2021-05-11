Agnieszka Jaźwa
Synergy Codes

Expandable diagram

Agnieszka Jaźwa
Synergy Codes
Agnieszka Jaźwa for Synergy Codes
Hire Us
  • Save
Expandable diagram nodes threats diagram zoom user journey web flow diagram network security app design ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋,

We probably don't have to say it twice, but strong website architecture is a synonym to a fundamental need for any security 🔐 organization's success. To ensure the bulletproof website, just take a look at the infrastructure design tool to secure and scale the enterprise software development life cycle. It allows you to place thousands of pages on a diagram 📊. As the user, you can view the site map by collapsing the content. To go deeper - just double-click the node and see the group of related subpages. Now you manage the site like a boss 💪!

------

We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com

Synergy Codes
Synergy Codes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Synergy Codes

View profile
    • Like