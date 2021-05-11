Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gauthier Casanova
Matera

Bank transfer 💸

Gauthier Casanova
Matera
Gauthier Casanova for Matera
  • Save
Bank transfer 💸 banking minimal product ui ux interface components matera saas payment finance fintech transfer bank
Download color palette

Hi guys 👋

Matera became a neobank a few months ago. An MVP of the bank transfer experience was quickly released to allow the co-owners to manage the condominium funds directly on the Matera app 💰

However, the user experience was not very friendly and the layouts used made it more complex than it was 🥺

In addition, we have added the possibility of transferring funds between the wallets of the same condominium (French legal obligation to have a daily bank account and another dedicated to the works fund) 🔁

So here is the new experience of bank transfers from Matera. We have tried to provide as much clarity as possible with an overview of the transfer and user guidance throughout the user journey. 🙏

Matera
Matera
Joint property easy and happy 🏢

More by Matera

View profile
    • Like