Hi guys 👋

Matera became a neobank a few months ago. An MVP of the bank transfer experience was quickly released to allow the co-owners to manage the condominium funds directly on the Matera app 💰

However, the user experience was not very friendly and the layouts used made it more complex than it was 🥺

In addition, we have added the possibility of transferring funds between the wallets of the same condominium (French legal obligation to have a daily bank account and another dedicated to the works fund) 🔁

So here is the new experience of bank transfers from Matera. We have tried to provide as much clarity as possible with an overview of the transfer and user guidance throughout the user journey. 🙏