Bogdan Katsuba

Armera

Bogdan Katsuba
Bogdan Katsuba
Hire Me
  • Save
Armera brandmark logomark brand identity symbol logotype minimal minimalism steel a letter a logo identity branding mark sign logo
Download color palette

Unused logomark⁠ for Armera steel service company

Bogdan Katsuba
Bogdan Katsuba
Black Belt Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Bogdan Katsuba

View profile
    • Like