Kartik Poojari

Amazon Redesign

Kartik Poojari
Kartik Poojari
  • Save
Amazon Redesign redesign amazon clean graphic design website branding figmadesign illustrator illustration web ux ui design
Download color palette

My first attempt at redesigning a website.

Amazon.com's website seemed a bit cluttery.
So thought of a Revamp to the Online Shopping Experience.

Figma | Adobe Illustrator

Kartik Poojari
Kartik Poojari
Like