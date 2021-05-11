Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, Dribbble 👋 Leveraging the experience of creating decks that have closed millions of $$$ in sales and funding, our team has brainstormed Startup Pitch Deck Template; a pitch deck template for startups and founders: Smart, actionable slides that work. 😎
This deck's editable and flexible layout is quick and easy to use: just add your content, drag-n-drop photos, and change colour/fonts with a few clicks as desired. These slides & templates were designed to help startups create high-quality and impactful pitch decks that accelerate the fundraising or sales process. 🙌 😃
✽ Highlights ✽
✓ 50+ Modern And Creative Slides
✓ 600+ Unique Graphic Elements
✓ Compatible with PowerPoint & Keynote
✓ Hi-Resolution / 16:9 Aspect Ratio
✓ 1-Click Font & Color Updates
✓ Ready-to-Use Slides
✓ Pixel-Perfect Design
✓ Well-Organized and Easy-to-Use
✓ FREE Updates for Life
Download Startup Pitch Deck Template
Enjoy!
