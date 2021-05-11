Luna Bakery

This is the logo of a bakery. In this project, we tried to use the graphic symbol of bread. And keep it minimal and simple with the latest logo design techniques. In designing the logo, along with the curved lines, the straight line is also used to give the logo a characteristic of balance and consistency. Which reflects the characteristics of the main product. The logo can also be used well in packaging, app icon, website.

*Client : Bakery Shop that produces and sells flour-based food baked in an oven such as bread, cookies, cakes, pastries, and pies.

*Location : Moreland Hills of Ohio US

*Font Family: DimaMagic

*Designer: @nasserdadparvar

-Check out my website for more information like mockup, inspiration, and other stuff

https://nasserdadparvar.ir/

-Follow me on Instagram. I share cool tutorial there

https://www.instagram.com/nasserdadparvar

-Like & Leave a comment💌