At Cabify we aim to provide driver's partners a reliable, sustainable and stable source of income, this means we need to help drivers position themselves in the city so that they can make the best out of their driving hours.

That's why we created "Idle Layers". In between journeys, drivers can now learn about the areas in the city with the highest demand as well as seeing the areas with an active bonus.

Kudos to all the team involved in this launch and specially to the design team: Pelayo Couceiro , Cristina Traba and Alane Lira to lead the Ux Writing.

