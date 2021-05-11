Baselane — Tenant Portal Mobile

Morning 🌞

It's time to take a look at the mobile version of the Baselane Tenant Portal 💁‍♀️

What was the challenge?

Our task was to create a mobile first portal for tenants. Tenant portal allows users to manage their bills and payments, facilitate contact with the landlord, and all this is available with a few clicks from a smartphone or desktop browser.

How did we help?

We created the portal's UX from scratch, then adding a visual layer, all the time guided by the user-centric principle, thanks to which managing your finances has become as simple and pleasant as possible.

What’s Baselane?

Baselane is building end-to-end financial platform from the ground-up to serve the needs of independent landlords. Their goal is to empower independent landlords with tailored financial technology, automated tools, and actionable data to save time, increase returns, and grow their rental investment portfolios.

