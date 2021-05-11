Bookit Naija, a transportation booking app

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Bookit Naija,
A app that allows user to book vehicle ahead of their transportation date.
Kindly let me know what you think.
Thanks.
I'm open for gig and opportunities boluolayinka1212@gmail.com