My AI - UI/UX Design for AI assistant

You dream of traveling, but don’t know exactly where. Familiar situation?

Just imagine that you have an AI helper who will find the best rest for you. How? It analyzes your preferences and desires.
Dream? No, our client's project.
We are happy to introduce you My AI - personal assistant.

For My AI Outcrowd team has done:
✔️ UI/UX Design
✔️ 3D Illustration

