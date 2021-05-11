My AI - UI/UX Design for AI assistant

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You dream of traveling, but don’t know exactly where. Familiar situation?
Just imagine that you have an AI helper who will find the best rest for you. How? It analyzes your preferences and desires.
Dream? No, our client's project.
We are happy to introduce you My AI - personal assistant.
For My AI Outcrowd team has done:
✔️ UI/UX Design
✔️ 3D Illustration
***
Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io
Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook