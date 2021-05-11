Marcel Bechler 🍃

Steeped · Brand & Merchant Profile

Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃
  • Save
Steeped · Brand & Merchant Profile seller profile merchant brand bottom sheet ios clean app design ux ui mobile app typography drink ecommerce buy shop product mobile app tea
Download color palette

This is Steeped's brand & merchant profile showing their products and functionality to follow, turn on notifications and search through their offering.

About Steeped:
Last year I had the opportunity to co-found Steeped, an upcoming app for tea enthusiasts to buy, rate and explore their favorite tea.
If you want to get early access, sign up on https://steeped.app!

Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃

More by Marcel Bechler 🍃

View profile
    • Like