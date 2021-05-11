Quiet Storm topics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another shot from the Earworm episode I had the chance to work on. On this shot, we discover the topics that used to be treated into a quiet storm radio show.
If you want to see the full project, you can look over here.
You can also follow my work on :
instagram | behance | vimeo