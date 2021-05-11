niu

Quiet Storm topics adobe aftereffects blackpower miles davis news shows poetry jazz speech gif digital art cutandpaste collage art collage
Another shot from the Earworm episode I had the chance to work on. On this shot, we discover the topics that used to be treated into a quiet storm radio show.
