Istanbul Map

Istanbul Map
CoBAC is a new age workspace which is located at the heart of the historic peninsula of Istanbul.
You can easily find your inspiration in the cultural richness of Eminönü, from the Golden Horn view, or in the crevices of Istanbul. So the aim of the project was to give an idea to about the workspace's great location. I created more than 30 unique buildings, people, animals, trees...

Posted on May 11, 2021
