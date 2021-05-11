Leapfrog Technology

Vyaguta 2.0 - Widgets

Vyaguta 2.0 - Widgets erp software user interface design widgets web design nepal product design dashboard ui ui design design ux ui
Meet Vyaguta 2.0 — Leapfrog's very own internal tool to manage projects, keep track of leaves, and oversee career growth. Vyaguta has been an integral part of our Work-From-Home since the outbreak of the pandemic. We are able to work collaboratively, provide feedback, and do check-ins easily. Leapfroggers love using Vyaguta every day at work! We also have a dark version coming soon. ;)

Thank you Aakash Raj Dahal for these amazing designs. ❤️

