FC Straat - Create your team

Wild Digital teamed up with Soufiane Touzani, a pioneer in freestyle football and influencer, to create the biggest online football club in the Netherlands. With one mission: to make every football player of FC Straat better. We created the Visual Design , Digital presence for the football club and an E-commerce platform.

Having done all this, we’re now working on the next step—implementing a team element on their platform. This new feature will allow FC Straat members to create their team together with their friends. Above, you can see a snapshot of the first steps needed when setting up your team. All you need to get started is a team name and its abbreviation. That’s all! The remaining team information can be edit on the team page itself.

Services we provided

• Brand Identity

• UX Design

• Customer Journey Mapping

• User Interface & Web Design

• Website development

