Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Seyfári

Saadi

Ali Seyfári
Ali Seyfári
  • Save
Saadi simple modern logo minimal icon identity monogram logotype concept brand logo
Download color palette

Hello guys 👋
This person is Saadi. Saadi is one of the greatest poets and mystics of history.
Please tell me your opinion about the design.

If you have a design project, I'm available.
Please Gmail me to talk.
📬 aliseyfari.design@gmail.com

🤝 We can communicate on LinkedIn:
Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Ali Seyfári
Ali Seyfári

More by Ali Seyfári

View profile
    • Like