TheRoom

Zenklub. Lifestyle assistant chatbot app

Antony Gapichh for TheRoom
Zenklub. Lifestyle assistant chatbot app design app monitoring mood chatbot chat app mobile interaction app ux ui design
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Meet our new case - Zenklub 💜

An app for monitoring of your mental health - the wheel of life, your daily mood and advice of experts🤘🏻

Control your psychological health, enjoy your hobbies and stay happy with the feedback from professionals! Fulfill your life with happiness🌿

Designed in TheRoom.

Posted on May 11, 2021
