Zenklub. Lifestyle assistant chatbot app

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
Meet our new case - Zenklub 💜
An app for monitoring of your mental health - the wheel of life, your daily mood and advice of experts🤘🏻
Control your psychological health, enjoy your hobbies and stay happy with the feedback from professionals! Fulfill your life with happiness🌿
Designed in TheRoom.
📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique
