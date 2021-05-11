mockup redesign aosweb

Taufik Efendi

This is an old project from my previous company, I create a redesign www.aos.co.id concept, using clean minimalism to make users easy for readable content. But, this concept has been decline before the current web running because many aspect before launch.

Posted on May 11, 2021
