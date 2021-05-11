Ismael Marquez

Zoro Card

Ismael Marquez
Ismael Marquez
  • Save
Zoro Card white purple creditcard vector logodesign branding brand illustration identity design design logo debitcard banking
Download color palette

Logo for Zoro Card, a banking startup who are looking to launch a debit card that builds your credit score. The idea behind the logo was a combination of the letter "Z" and an EMV Chip which are found withen credit/debit cards.

Ismael Marquez
Ismael Marquez

More by Ismael Marquez

View profile
    • Like