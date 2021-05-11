Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Plant App - Concept

Happy Plant App - Concept ui design ui ux firstshot figma plants plant app application app design
Hello everyone! This is my first dribble shot and one of my first mobile design :)

The concept of a mobile application that reminds you of the timely watering and fertilization of flowers.

I would be glad to have any comments! Have a nice day ♥️

Posted on May 11, 2021
