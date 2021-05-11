Happy Plant App - Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone! This is my first dribble shot and one of my first mobile design :)
The concept of a mobile application that reminds you of the timely watering and fertilization of flowers.
I would be glad to have any comments! Have a nice day ♥️