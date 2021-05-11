Katia Stukota

The Different Looks of Mia

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota
  • Save
The Different Looks of Mia customizable girl woman female female character character illustration character art vector flat .ai puppets puppet download motion capture animation character animation illustration character character design character animator
Download color palette

Mia, Mia, and some more of Mia - Customizable Female Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Mia can walk, perform animations, change hair styles, outfits, accessories and more.

You can download Mia at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/mia-puppet/

Hope you like Mia❤!

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota

More by Katia Stukota

View profile
    • Like