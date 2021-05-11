Eames RAR Chair Poster Mid Century Poster Art Print - Minimal De

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
➔ https://www.etsy.com/shop/Sub88Store
Inspired poster featuring the iconic RAR chair.
Text on the poster:
Eams Plastic Armchair
RAR
Height: 26.5” | 67 cm
Width: 25” | 64 cm
Depth: 27.25” | 69 cm
Seat Height: 13” | 33 cm
Arm Height: 23” | 58 cm
Injection-molded polypropylene shell; steel base; maple, walnut or white ash rockers
Charles & Ray Eames
1948
#graphicdesign #modernart #modernism #modernist
#midcenturymodern #midcentury
#midcenturyhome #midcenturystyle
#wallart #designinterior #architecture
#modernmovement #posterdesign
#typography #bauhaus #itsnicethat #postereposter
#wallartprint #interiordesign #swissmodernism
#modernarchitecture #designer #swissposter #graphic
#graphicdesign #designspiration #eameschairs
#graphicdesigncentral #swissdesign #eameschair