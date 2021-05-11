Sub88

Eames RAR Chair Poster Mid Century Poster Art Print - Minimal De

Eames RAR Chair Poster Mid Century Poster Art Print - Minimal De graphic modernism modern midcentury chair minimal eames elegant furniture design etsy poster eames chair vector typography bauhaus poster design illustration
Inspired poster featuring the iconic RAR chair.

Text on the poster:

Eams Plastic Armchair
RAR

Height: 26.5” | 67 cm
Width: 25” | 64 cm
Depth: 27.25” | 69 cm
Seat Height: 13” | 33 cm
Arm Height: 23” | 58 cm

Injection-molded polypropylene shell; steel base; maple, walnut or white ash rockers
Charles & Ray Eames
1948

https://www.etsy.com/shop/Sub88Store

