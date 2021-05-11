Valentin Lachayze

Huntt Club 1

Valentin Lachayze
Valentin Lachayze
  • Save
Huntt Club 1 basket vintage vector logo brand identity design font branding typography basketball logo basketball
Download color palette

Here is the new collection of Huntt Clothing : Huntt Club !
Huntt Clothing is a Bordeaux-based brand that focuses on streetwear and eco-responsibility. All our clothes are made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. Also, embroidery is done locally in Bordeaux.

Portfolio | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Valentin Lachayze
Valentin Lachayze

More by Valentin Lachayze

View profile
    • Like