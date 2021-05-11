Petar Shalamanov

Teacher

Petar Shalamanov
Petar Shalamanov
Hire Me
  • Save
Teacher love mother design logo illustration line childrens book kids grade class care library book program kindergarten learning kindergarden school student education
Download color palette

School program logo. Unused direction.

Thanks for watching! Any comments are welcome!

Need logo? Just message me or email me
for any project inquiries or commission works.
📩 : shalamanovpetar@gmail.com

Petar Shalamanov
Petar Shalamanov
Logo & Identity Designer.
Hire Me

More by Petar Shalamanov

View profile
    • Like