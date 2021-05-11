Donbest sports betting mobile-first project

📲We studied analytics and based on the data, 80% of users logged in from the phone, so we proposed a mobile-first methodology. Then we started working on user scenarios and user flow, making high-fidelity wireframes, and immediate testing of the flow. The branding was given.

🙌The mobile version met the main requirements that are usually imposed on a mobile application. We thought of a complex heavy-data structure with a top menu and a burger menu. It took 70% of the work, and then we made the desktop version with a huge amount of worked-out information.

🔥In tight deadlines, we organized a team of 3 people, where a UX designer conducted business analysis and strategies, a UI designer, illustrated design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps, a graphic designer, who prepared the marketing materials.

