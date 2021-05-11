Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sidebar Navigation w/ Universal Icon Set v2.0

Sidebar Navigation w/ Universal Icon Set v2.0 clean minimalism figma 123done app navbar mobile universal icon set interface icon set icons navigation nav bar sidebar navigation dark dark sidebar menu item menu sidebar ui
Sidebar Navigation with Universal Icon Set v2.0

Which one is your favourite? Line, Solid, Duotone?

Share in comments.

UNIVERSAL ICON SET v2.0

Universal Icon Set v2.0 is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.

Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one
I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

Product Designer and founder of 123done

