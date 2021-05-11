36 DAYS OF TYPE 08

The complete collection I created for 36daysoftype08. It was intense experience for 36 days but thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. This challenge provided an opportunity to experiment with forms and surfaces which usually doesn't happen in every project I work on.

