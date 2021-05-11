Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
36 DAYS OF TYPE 08

The complete collection I created for 36daysoftype08. It was intense experience for 36 days but thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. This challenge provided an opportunity to experiment with forms and surfaces which usually doesn't happen in every project I work on.

You can find me and more about the project on my Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

