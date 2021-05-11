Rokas Aleliunas

Empty shell

Empty shell artwork ego dual meaning emotional shell figure illustration figure conceptual illustration conceptual art poster art lines poster layout laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Sometimes we all feel that we are wearing a mask and when we take that mask of the only thing we can find is an empty shell.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
