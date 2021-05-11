Football Challenge App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
3 types of users – Player
⚡ Direct coach communication - automatically receive information about upcoming games of your team. Confirm or decline participation in upcoming events and stay up to date, even when you are not at the game.
📈 Progress tracking - your coach will post statistics and ratings for your matches, making it easy to track your progress while seeing how players from other teams are doing.
🏆 A chance to play in a leading team - top teams use the app for scouting out new recruits. It's an amazing opportunity to get their attention.
More information you can find in the case study on the Mits website (only polish for now - sorry): Case Study
Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin