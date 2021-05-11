Arindam

Icon Set For Path Lab

Arindam
Arindam
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon Set For Path Lab organ design icon biology path lab path lab icons stroke icons line icon saas design web design user interface design design system icon designer iconography icon design
Download color palette

Here are few icons I designed for Path labs module for RG Cross

Arindam
Arindam
Product Designer focused on AR, SAAS, MOBILE & MOTION.
Hire Me

More by Arindam

View profile
    • Like