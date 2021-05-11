Revive Design

Business card design for Ehsan Aliza / jewelry brand

Ehsan Aliza is a jewelry brand.
the client asked us to show a symbol of crow in the logo so we decided to create a minimal logo that represents the crow's beak, because crows like to move gold and steel with their beaks.
Our work included logo, logotype, jewelry box, business card and shopping bag design.

