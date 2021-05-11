Anya Derevyanko

CrewBase ✈️

flat illustration branding characterdesign illo flight crew plane airport aircraft blue anyadraw character vector illustration
Bunch of illustrations I did for CrewBase during my internship at ILLO studio. CrewBase is online resource where you can find flight attendants, crew members or find a job in the aviation industry. Prepare for take off and enjoy!
Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo

You can check the whole project here

