Kushanthi Hasinika

Lime Homepage Concept

Kushanthi Hasinika
Kushanthi Hasinika
  • Save
Lime Homepage Concept bike rental scooter lime ui design landing page web design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋🏻
This is a new design concept for the Lime electric scooter and bike rental homepage. Hope you guys like it! Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you 🙌🏻

I'm available for new projects!
📪 Email: kushanthihhasinika@gmail.com
🔵 Behance: Kushanthi Hasinika
😀 Instagram: Kushanthi Hasinika
🛍️ Uplabs: Kushanthi Hasinika

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Kushanthi Hasinika
Kushanthi Hasinika

More by Kushanthi Hasinika

View profile
    • Like