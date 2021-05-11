Lahiru M Paranavithana
Beta Launch

Humanised Design System - Color palette

Lahiru M Paranavithana
Beta Launch
Lahiru M Paranavithana for Beta Launch
Hire Us
  • Save
Humanised Design System - Color palette uidesign dribbble saas freelance agency design agency sri lanka srilanka betalaunch color theory product design productdesign designsystem color scheme colorscheme color palette colors color design system
Download color palette

Today, we're exploring a series of shots on our design system. We laboured considerably to make Humanised’s design elements as flexible and functional as we could.

This shot showcases how we developed a coherent color system. This was critical as colors have a huge effect on the overall experience of a digital product. The Humanised color system helped us apply color across our UI in a meaningful way.

With the understanding that the use of brand colors as primary colors strengthens brand awareness, we opted for Primary(blue) as our primary colour. Similarly, the core Blue family is also the primary action colour found throughout Humanised’s various design components and experiences.

We’re passionate about collaborating on fresh projects! Got one that suits us? Reach out to us on info@betalaunch.com

We’re excited to hear from you!
And if you’re keen to check out our work, pay us a quick visit on,

Instagram

LinkedIn

Our WebSite

Beta Launch
Beta Launch
We offer a people-first approach to building digital product
Hire Us

More by Beta Launch

View profile
    • Like