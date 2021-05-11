Revive Design

Jewelry box Design for Ehsan Aliza

Jewelry box Design for Ehsan Aliza
Ehsan Aliza is a jewelry brand.
the client asked us to show a symbol of crow in the logo so we decided to create a minimal logo that represents the crow's beak, because crows like to move gold and steel with their beaks.
Our work included logo, logotype, jewelry box and shopping bag design.

