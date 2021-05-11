Daily UI 001 | Sign Up Page | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Daily UI 001 - The task was to create a Sign Up page, modal, form or application screen for maybe a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, etc.
I chose the Behance's android application to study, analyze and design its sign up page according to trends and theme of the platform.
Behance is a platform for showcasing work and projects by creatives from different streams involving art direction, graphic design, web design, product development, etc.
I decided to work on the platform to deliver a different look and feel plus experimenting with the placements in addition.