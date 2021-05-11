Sylwia Staszewska

Enjoy the little things poster

Sylwia Staszewska
Sylwia Staszewska
  • Save
Enjoy the little things poster photo graphic design graphicdesign poster design photoshop poster
Download color palette

The idea for this poster came about when I took a photo of a delicious dessert that I had once. But "the little things" in life are not only sweets & desserts, are they? :)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Sylwia Staszewska
Sylwia Staszewska

More by Sylwia Staszewska

View profile
    • Like