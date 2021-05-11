HOKKAIDO - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente un sapin à Hokkaido où nous avons fait de nombreuses randonnées lors de notre voyage au Japon.

Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration shows a fir tree in Hokkaido where we hiked many times during our trip to Japan.