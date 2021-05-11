MaiDireMai

davide pagliardini

Amarone Mai Dire Mai is a highly concentrated wine with great structure, elegance and strength. We decided to mix stop-motion, motion graphics and live action to present it!
New video for Pasqua Wines by https://www.uovolab.com/

